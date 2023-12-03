Leeds approached Saturday afternoon’s contest having won six games at Elland Road in succession and made it seven in a row in one of the country's top two divisions for the first time since 1999 via strikes from Dan James, Crysencio Summerville and a Joel Piroe penalty.

Boro led after just three minutes but the afternoon ended in defeat for Michael Carrick’s attacking visitors who had to play the last half an hour with ten men after Anfernee Dijksteel was dismissed for a second booking. Via YEP photographer Tony Johnson and PA, here are 27 brilliant photos of United’s supporters in the stands and a few of a particular Whites player’s new look.