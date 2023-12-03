Leeds news you can trust since 1890
27 brilliant photos of Leeds United's fans in cold v Middlesbrough and Whites player's new look

Leeds United won at Elland Road for the seventh game in succession against Saturday’s Championship visitors Middlesbrough, and the usual big crowd was present to enjoy their team’s latest success.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 18:08 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 18:50 GMT

Leeds approached Saturday afternoon’s contest having won six games at Elland Road in succession and made it seven in a row in one of the country's top two divisions for the first time since 1999 via strikes from Dan James, Crysencio Summerville and a Joel Piroe penalty.

Boro led after just three minutes but the afternoon ended in defeat for Michael Carrick’s attacking visitors who had to play the last half an hour with ten men after Anfernee Dijksteel was dismissed for a second booking. Via YEP photographer Tony Johnson and PA, here are 27 brilliant photos of United’s supporters in the stands and a few of a particular Whites player’s new look.

A crowd of 36,812 were present inside a sub-zero Elland Road, but United’s fans were warmed up by another victory.

Leeds United v Middlesbrough

1. Leeds United v Middlesbrough

Leeds United v Middlesbrough Photo: Tony Johnson

Leeds United v Middlesbrough

2. Leeds United v Middlesbrough

Leeds United v Middlesbrough Photo: Tony Johnson

Leeds United v Middlesbrough

3. Leeds United v Middlesbrough

Leeds United v Middlesbrough Photo: Tony Johnson

Leeds United v Middlesbrough

4. Leeds United v Middlesbrough

Leeds United v Middlesbrough Photo: Tony Johnson

Leeds United v Middlesbrough

5. Leeds United v Middlesbrough

Leeds United v Middlesbrough Photo: Ian Hodgson

Leeds United v Middlesbrough

6. Leeds United v Middlesbrough

Leeds United v Middlesbrough Photo: Tony Johnson

