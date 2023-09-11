Leeds United are back in action this weekend as they prepare for their return after the international break

Leeds United return to Championship action with a tricky away trip to The Den to face Millwall this weekend. The Whites drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday last time out and weren’t able to find a winner against the Owls.

Daniel Farke’s side have picked up six points from their first five league outings so far. They are currently sat in 15th place in the table and are four points off the play-offs.

Here is a look at the 25 most valuable players in the league based on market value valuations from Transfermarkt and a look to see if any Leeds players are included...

