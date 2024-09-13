25 free agents available to Leeds United including departed Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest men

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 13th Sep 2024, 20:00 BST

Leeds United still have the chance to bring in new players

Leeds United can still sign players in the free agent market following the end of the transfer window at the end of August. There remains a host of individuals across the world who still don’t have clubs.

The Whites are hoping to claw themselves out of the Championship this season under the guidance of Daniel Farke and haven’t made a bad start to the new campaign. They are yet to lose in the league and take on Burnley this weekend following their 2-0 win over Hull City last time out. In the meantime, here is a look at 25 free agents available to them...

Last club: Lille

1. Yusuf Yazici

Last club: Lille | AFP via Getty Images

Last club: Cercle Brugge

2. Leonaro Da Silva Lopes

Last club: Cercle Brugge | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Last club: Lille

3. Adam Ounas

Last club: Lille | AFP via Getty Images

Last club: Nottingham Forest

4. Serge Aurier

Last club: Nottingham Forest | AFP via Getty Images

Last club: Feyenoord

5. Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Last club: Feyenoord | Getty Images

Last club: Hull City

6. Aaron Connolly

Last club: Hull City | Getty Images

