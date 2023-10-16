After a chaotic transfer window, fans can likely expect more of the same when 2024 finally rolls in. Both the January and summer windows promise to deliver plenty of exciting links involving money moves, free transfers, and loan deals.

Championship clubs benefited from the large pool of players on the market who had been released from their previous teams and next June, plenty of others will be free to sign once again. As it stands, there’s a hefty list of second tier players who have entered the final year of their contracts, but will they sign new deals in time or be looking for a new chapter?