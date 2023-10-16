Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

25 Championship stars out of contract in 2024 - Leeds United, Sunderland stars & Leicester quartet

The most valuable Championship players now into the final 12 months of their respective contracts.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 16th Oct 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 18:33 BST

After a chaotic transfer window, fans can likely expect more of the same when 2024 finally rolls in. Both the January and summer windows promise to deliver plenty of exciting links involving money moves, free transfers, and loan deals.

Championship clubs benefited from the large pool of players on the market who had been released from their previous teams and next June, plenty of others will be free to sign once again. As it stands, there’s a hefty list of second tier players who have entered the final year of their contracts, but will they sign new deals in time or be looking for a new chapter?

We’ve put together a list of 25 Championship players set to become free agents next year, including one of Leeds United’s most senior players. Take a look at the names below, including their Transfermarkt valuations.

Transfermarkt value: £21.6 million

1. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Transfermarkt value: £21.6 million

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: £17.3 million

2. Ché Adams (Southampton)

Transfermarkt value: £17.3 million

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: £15.5 million

3. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Transfermarkt value: £15.5 million

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: £6.9 million

4. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers)

Transfermarkt value: £6.9 million

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page