This year, Leeds United were just four months off boasting a player representing England at the World Cup finals.

After Kalvin Phillips burst onto the international scene with an award-winning display at Euro 2020, a World Cup 2022 nod seemed a dead cert for the Wortley lad.

In the end, it was touch-and-go for the former Whites man who, since signing for Manchester City in a big-money transfer in July, has struggled to get going at his new club, held back by injury - but Gareth Southgate has seen enough to know the Yorkshire Pirlo’s worth, so Phillips’ name is among the 26 honoured with a coveted call-up.

While the Elland Road faitful are pleased to see a former cherished player get their dues, seeing Phillips walk out in an England shirt in Qatar won’t inspire quite the same feeling of pride as if he were still ‘one of our own’.

It’s been two decades since a Whites player represented England at a World Cup tournament. Back in 2002, Umbro were making England’s kit, hairstyles were different, David Beckham was captain and Ronaldinho was just a nipper.

Sven-Göran Eriksson selected four United players to take to Japan, with Nigel Martyn, Robbie Fowler, Rio Ferdinand and Danny Mills all on the plane to Japan.

Here are 22 photos of the Whites quartet in action in Asia...

1. World Cup 2002 Rio Ferdinand modelling the new Umbro England away kit in London, February 2002. Photo Sales

2. World Cup 2002 Robbie Fowler celebrates opening the scoring in a World Cup warm up game between England and Italy at Elland Road in March 2002. Photo Sales

3. World Cup 2002 Nigel Martyn arrives at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan alongside Teddy Sheringham and current England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the tournament. Photo Sales

4. World Cup 2002 Danny Mills warms up with Sol Campbell, Trevor Sinclair and Michael Owen at an open training session in Jeju, Korea before England’s opener against Sweden. Photo Sales