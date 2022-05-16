22 photos of despair, defiance and joy at Elland Road as Leeds United hold Brighton to claim Premier League lifeline

Elland Road bore witness to the full gamut of emotion as United fought hard to claim something, anything from their penultimate game of the season.

There was desperation as midway through the first half Danny Welbeck gave the visitors a deserved lead to set Leeds on the back foot of a must-not-lose fixture.

There was anger and frustration, much of it focussed toward the directors sitting in the West Stand, as the Whites' efforts to equalise after the interval were time and time again fruitless.

There was unbridled joy as Pascal Struijk stepped off the bench to head home an injury-time equaliser, gifting Leeds the point needed to leapfrog Burnley and leave the drop zone - for now.

Between Everton, Burnley and Leeds, there are five Premier League games which will decide which side takes the third relegation spot to compete in the Championship next term.

But if come Sunday, that team is United, then the Elland Road faithful gave it everything they had during the Whites' final home game of the Premier League season.

