Check out these best in class Leeds United kits from down the decades. Which is your favourite? PIC: Varley Picture Agency
Check out these best in class Leeds United kits from down the decades. Which is your favourite? PIC: Varley Picture Agency

22 of the best Leeds United kits of all time

For the Elland Road faithful they represent pride, passion, allegiance, history and heritage.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 2:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 2:09 pm

Leeds United have worn some distinctive kits down the years. And every Whites fan has their favourite for very different reasons. That could be your first game, the kit your fav player wore back in the day or that stand out season to remember. But which is your stand out all-time favourite? Check out these selections as the club revealed their new home kit ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. 1970s

The LUFC motif kit from the 1971/72 season as the Whites missed out on the title but won the FA Cup and enjoyed memorable victories against Manchester United (5-1) and Southampton (7-0).

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

Buy photo

2. 1970s

The iconic smiley badge home kit from the 1973/74 which saw the Whites go on a 29 match unbeaten league run before clinching the title. Absolute classic.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

Buy photo

3. 1970s

Do you love the away kit from the 1974/95 season which saw the Whites reach the final of the European Cup?

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

Buy photo

4. 1970s

Is this kit from the 1978/79 season up there with your favourites? Pictured is Tony Currie in action against Wolves.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

Buy photo
Elland Road
Next Page
Page 1 of 6