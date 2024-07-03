21 Championship free agent defenders Leeds United can still sign for free

Will Jackson
By Will Jackson
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 18:09 BST

Leeds United will be on the lookout for a bargain this summer and they could look to utilise the free agent market

Leeds United made their first signing of the summer transfer window on Tuesday as Joe Rodon completed his return to Elland Road. The Wales international excelled during his loan spell with the club last season and his return to Leeds was welcomed by supporters.

However, Leeds still have plenty of work to do before they can consider themselves ready for the new season with reinforcements needed across the pitch. Adding to the backline has to be the club’s priority, though, with the sale of Archie Gray ensuring Daniel Farke will be without yet another right-back option. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a full list of the Championship defender free agents. Take a look below.

Last club: Sheffield United

1. John Egan

Last club: Sheffield United | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Middlesbrough

2. Paddy McNair

Last club: Middlesbrough | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Norwich City

3. Dimitris Giannoulis

Last club: Norwich City | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Norwich City

4. Sam McCallum

Last club: Norwich City | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Stoke City

5. Tom Edwards

Last club: Stoke City | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Luton Town

6. Dan Potts

Last club: Luton Town | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Elland Road