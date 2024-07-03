21 Championship free agent defenders Leeds United can still sign for free

Leeds United made their first signing of the summer transfer window on Tuesday as Joe Rodon completed his return to Elland Road . The Wales international excelled during his loan spell with the club last season and his return to Leeds was welcomed by supporters.

However, Leeds still have plenty of work to do before they can consider themselves ready for the new season with reinforcements needed across the pitch. Adding to the backline has to be the club’s priority, though, with the sale of Archie Gray ensuring Daniel Farke will be without yet another right-back option. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a full list of the Championship defender free agents. Take a look below.