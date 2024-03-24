Leeds United have been nothing short of unstoppable since the turn of the year and climbed to the top of the Championship table for the first time last weekend. Victory by two goals was needed against Millwall and efforts either side of half-time from Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James made it so.

Consecutive defeats at the end of 2023 made an automatic promotion spot unlikely for Leeds but they have since won 12 of a 13-game unbeaten run and gone from outsiders to serious contenders. Dips in form for Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town have all worked in Farke's favour but the credit should all go to him and his players.

The magnitude of Leeds' current run of form can only be seen when comparing to the rest of the league, so the YEP have done exactly that and compiled the Championship table from the start of 2024 onwards. Take a look below to see just how well the Whites have done.