Leeds United will find out their fate on Saturday vs Southampton while Ipswich Town face Huddersfield needing just a draw to secure automatic promotion. Defeats against the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers will likely have ended any chance, but for now there is hope of promotion via the top two.

Speaking earlier this week ahead of the visit of Southampton to Elland Road, Farke all but admitted a lack of experience had affected performances in recent weeks. The German insisted he would not swap the likes of Archie Gray ‘with any player in this league in this position’ but to have a few more older heads around would likely have helped.

Whether Leeds do win promotion to the Premier League or remain in the Championship for another year, those in charge could do with adding some experienced players and, luckily for them, there are plenty who Transfermarkt believe will become free agents. The YEP has taken a quick look at 20 potential options below.

1 . Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) Set to knock back offers of an extension at Bournemouth to leave as a free agent. A move would be tough for Leeds, however, given the likes of Newcastle United are keen on a deal. Photo Sales

2 . Kenny Tete (Fulham) Another whose contract can be extended a further 12 months, although that hasn't happened yet. Fulham are keen to tie their full-back down to a longer-term deal. Photo Sales

3 . Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) Promising young defender has rejected contract offers and looks set to make the step up to a top Premier League side, with Newcastle and Liverpool linked. An unlikely move for Leeds but could try their luck if promotion is achieved. Photo Sales

4 . Andre Gomes (Everton) Hasn't quite worked for the midfielder at Goodison Park but there have been moments of top quality. Will turn 31 in the summer but experience at Benfica, Valencia and Barcelona is no bad CV. Photo Sales

5 . Ben Johnson (West Ham) A known target for Leeds in January and looks likely to leave West Ham when his contract expires. Celtic also thought to be interested but full-back remains a key priority to strengthen at Elland Road. Photo Sales