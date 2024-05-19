Leeds United look set for another busy summer regardless of what league they are in next season. Thursday’s 4-0 win over Norwich City has put Daniel Farke’s side to within one victory of an instant Premier League return and there is growing hope that the upcoming transfer window will be about strengthening for top-flight football.

Farke admitted recently that Leeds lacked some of the necessary experience within the regular starting line-up, with his most trusted players such as Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Ethan Ampadu all in the early years of their respective careers. If promotion is achieved with victory at Wembley, that is an issue that will need to be addressed.

Funds will not be infinite at Elland Road this summer and so the opportunity to pick up that much-needed experience on the cheap could prove crucial. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at 20 players due to become free agents, following exits from Premier League clubs. How many would you take?

1 . Josh Brownhill (Burnley) Burnley do have the option of a 12-month extension but it has not yet been activated so, as it stands, the midfielder will be available for free this summer. Has been a regular feature for Vincent Kompany's side and previously linked with a move to Leeds. Photo Sales

2 . Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) Set to knock back offers of an extension at Bournemouth to leave as a free agent. A move would be tough for Leeds, however, given the likes of Newcastle United are keen on a deal. Photo Sales

3 . Kenny Tete (Fulham) Another whose contract can be extended a further 12 months, although that hasn't happened yet. Fulham are keen to tie their full-back down to a longer-term deal. Photo Sales

4 . Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) Promising young defender has rejected contract offers and looks set to make the step up to a top Premier League side, with Newcastle and Liverpool linked. An unlikely move for Leeds but could try their luck if promotion is achieved. Photo Sales

5 . Andre Gomes (Everton) Hasn't quite worked for the midfielder at Goodison Park but there have been moments of top quality. Will turn 31 in the summer but experience at Benfica, Valencia and Barcelona is no bad CV. Photo Sales