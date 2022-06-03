20 players linked with Leeds United transfer impacting Manchester United and Chelsea

It could be a busy summer at Elland Road as the summer transfer market prepares to open.

Preparations for the summer transfer window had already got underway long before Leeds United secured their Premier League status on the final day of an eventful season.

Indeed, the Whites first deal of the close-season was all-but completed when Jack Harrison’s late goal at Brentford ensured Jesse Marsch’s men will compete in the top tier once again next season.

But the winning strike against the Bees that preserved their top flight status was the deciding factor in the deal that brought American international Brenden Aaronson from Austrian club RB Salzburg, who was keen to test his ability in the Premier League.

Further arrivals are in the pipeline with the Elland Road hierarchy working hard to further strengthen Marsch’s squad as he prepares for his first full season in charge of the club.

The Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look at 20 players linked with a move to Leeds over the last six months.

