Next week sees a throng of English teams compete in European competition for the first time this season – the YEP has taken a trip down memory lane to look back at Leeds United’s famous nights across Europe.

It is now more than 20 seasons since Leeds last competed in Europe with the 2002/03 UEFA Cup campaign United’s last foray across the English Channel for a competitive fixture.

The Whites bowed out at the Third Round stage to Spanish side Malaga that year, having reached the Fourth Round of the same competition a year earlier and the UEFA Champions League semi-final a season prior.

The team’s 2000/01 European adventure is undoubtedly the club’s most successful in recent history, eclipsed only by the 1975 European Cup Final defeat – under questionable circumstances – to FC Bayern Munchen in Paris.

In no particular order, going back through the photography archives, the YEP have selected 20 fitting images telling the story of Leeds’ travails on the continent from the past 25 years or so.

18 Oct 2001: Barclaycard sponsor the UEFA Cup 2nd Round 1st leg match between Leeds United and Troyes played at Elland Road in Leeds, England. \ Mandatory Credit: Gary M Prior /Allsport Renaissance Leeds. Players celebrate scoring againstr Troyes in the 2001/02 UEFA Cup (Picture Credit: Gary M Prior /Allsport)

24 Oct 2000: Lee Bowyer of Leeds celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Leeds United v Barcelona UEFA Champions League group H match at Elland Road, Leeds. Mandatory Credit: Clive Mason/ALLSPORT Lee Bowyer, Olivier Dacourt and Ian Harte celebrate opening the scoring at Elland Road against Spanish giants Barcelona. (Picture Credit: Clive Mason/ALLSPORT)

23 Aug 2000: Goal scorer Alan Smith and Jonathan Woodgate of Leeds leads the celebration as Leeds qualify for the Champions league during the match between 1860 Munich and Leeds United in the UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round, Second Leg at the Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT Young guns Jonathan Woodgate and Alan Smith lead the celebrations as United qualify for the UEFA Champions League proper with victory in the Third Qualifying Round against 1860 Munich (Picture Credit: Clive Brunskill/ALLSPORT)