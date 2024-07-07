19 Championship midfielders Leeds United can sign for free this summer - gallery
Leeds United will be on the lookout for new signings this summer while attempting to balance the books. Failure to win promotion at the first attempt means the Whites must cut costs, and we have already seen the impacts of that, with Archie Gray being sold to Tottenham.
Joe Rodon did go the other way, kicking off the Whites’ summer arrivals, but it’s likely Leeds will have to say goodbye to more quality players with interest in the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Illan Meslier. With that in mind, we have rounded up the Championship midfielders Daniel Farke can sign for nothing as things stand. Take a look below.
