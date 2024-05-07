Those in charge at Leeds United will already be preparing for a summer of investment but don’t yet know which league they are planning for. Daniel Farke’s men have the play-offs to contend with and so could feasibly be in the Premier League or Championship next season.

Regardless of the league they end up in, Leeds look set for another busy summer of recruitment but with funds not infinite at Elland Road, the loan market could once again prove useful. Joe Rodon is the obvious example as to how effective temporary deals can be and other second-tier sides have brought in top talent over the season.

A lot of those who left Premier League clubs on loan this season could do so again in the summer, while a number of young academy prospects could also push to make the step up and play regular senior football. Below, the YEP has taken a look at 18 potential options for Leeds this summer.

1 . Nat Phillips (Liverpool) A consistent and steady performer since joining Cardiff City on loan in January. 27-year-old has been linked with Leeds in recent weeks and central defence will need strengthening, regardless of which league they are in. Photo Sales

2 . Jay Stansfield (Fulham) A shining light in an otherwise dismal campaign at Birmingham City, Stansfield bagged 12 goals in 42 league appearances and won all five end of season awards. Still only 21 and so plenty of opportunity to develop further during another loan spell. Photo Sales

3 . Tyler Morton (Liverpool) Will hope to impress new Liverpool manager Arne Slot but at 21, could be in line for another loan spell. Was excellent for Hull City and would provide some much-needed attacking threat to a Leeds midfield. Photo Sales

4 . Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth) Seven goals in 18 appearances proved crucial to Ipswich Town's promotion push after joining on loan in January. Expected to extend his stay at Portman Road but could be a solid experienced option upfront if not. Photo Sales

5 . Ashley Phillips (Tottenham) Still only 18-years-old but been excellent for Plymouth Argyle since joining in January. Another loan likely and the defender could be ready to make the step up to a top Championship or bottom-end Premier League outfit. Photo Sales