18 photos to take you back to supporting Leeds United during the 1992/1993 season

Expectations were high for the defending champions’ first season competing in the new Premier League.

After dispelling the ‘second season syndrome’ myth with their momentous First Division title win in 1992, United could not sustain their upward progress.

It was a season of triumphs at home and misery on the road, as Howard Wilkinson’s side failed to register a single Premier League win outside of LS11.

Elland Road was a fortress - but the Whites’ dismal away form determined that they were unable to extend the euphoric hysteria which swept the city during Leeds’ Championship-winning campaign the previous season.

United secured safety with a few games to spare - but on the final day, only two points separated Leeds from a swift and brutal return to the second tier.

