18 photos to take you back to supporting Leeds United during the 1992/1993 season

Expectations were high for the defending champions’ first season competing in the new Premier League.

By Flora Snelson
2 days ago

After dispelling the ‘second season syndrome’ myth with their momentous First Division title win in 1992, United could not sustain their upward progress.

It was a season of triumphs at home and misery on the road, as Howard Wilkinson’s side failed to register a single Premier League win outside of LS11.

Elland Road was a fortress - but the Whites’ dismal away form determined that they were unable to extend the euphoric hysteria which swept the city during Leeds’ Championship-winning campaign the previous season.

United secured safety with a few games to spare - but on the final day, only two points separated Leeds from a swift and brutal return to the second tier.

1. Leeds United 1992/1993

An aerial battle during the Whites’ 4-3 Community Shield win over Liverpool at Wembley.

2. Leeds United 1992/1993

Howard Wilkinson with the Charity Shield in August 1992.

3. Leeds United 1992/1993

The 92/93 squad show off their latest achievements while posing in front of the West Stand.

4. Leeds United 1992/1993

The champions arrive onto the Elland Road pitch under a shower of pyrotechnics as they prepare to play their first ever Premier League game. Lee Chapman scored a brace against Wimbledon to ensure United’s 92/93 season got off to a winning start.

