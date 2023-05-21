Leeds United were dealt a blow in their hopes of surviving relegation at the weekend after they lost 3-1 to West Ham United at the London Stadium. Despite Rodrigo giving his side the lead after just 17 minutes, the Irons came back to fire three past the struggling Whites, who remain in the bottom three.

Just one game-week remains in the 2022/23 Premier League season, meaning Leeds still have a chance at fighting their way out of the relegation zone. Their last opponents will be Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road — if they pick up three points and Everton lose to Bournemouth in their final match, Sam Allardyce and his side will stay in the top flight.

