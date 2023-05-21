Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years

18 photos from Leeds United’s clash v West Ham, including full-time moments between players & fans — gallery

It was a tough day on the road for Sam Allardyce and Leeds United.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 21st May 2023, 18:43 BST- 1 min read

Leeds United were dealt a blow in their hopes of surviving relegation at the weekend after they lost 3-1 to West Ham United at the London Stadium. Despite Rodrigo giving his side the lead after just 17 minutes, the Irons came back to fire three past the struggling Whites, who remain in the bottom three.

Just one game-week remains in the 2022/23 Premier League season, meaning Leeds still have a chance at fighting their way out of the relegation zone. Their last opponents will be Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road — if they pick up three points and Everton lose to Bournemouth in their final match, Sam Allardyce and his side will stay in the top flight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As we look ahead to the crucial final game of the season, we’ve put together some images from Leeds’ most recent outing against West Ham, including some heartwarming post-match moments between the players and fans.

Related topics:Sam AllardycePremier League