18 free agents available to Leeds United

Leeds United have recently been linked with former Liverpool and Rangers winger Ryan Kent as he remains without a club. The 27-year-old was recently released by Turkish club Fenerbahçe after struggling to establish himself as a regular member of the team.
As Leeds reportedly consider Kent as an option to boost their promotion push, we’ve looked at other players still available to sign from the free agent market. A total of 18 names who last featured in the Championship are still available to sign on free transfers, including players who joined second division teams on loan from the Premier League.
Take a look below at the players who are free to be snapped up before the January transfer window opens for business.