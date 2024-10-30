18 free agents available to Leeds United

By Georgia Goulding
Published 30th Oct 2024, 18:30 BST

18 players available to sign on a free deal ahead of the January window.

Leeds United have recently been linked with former Liverpool and Rangers winger Ryan Kent as he remains without a club. The 27-year-old was recently released by Turkish club Fenerbahçe after struggling to establish himself as a regular member of the team.

As Leeds reportedly consider Kent as an option to boost their promotion push, we’ve looked at other players still available to sign from the free agent market. A total of 18 names who last featured in the Championship are still available to sign on free transfers, including players who joined second division teams on loan from the Premier League.

Take a look below at the players who are free to be snapped up before the January transfer window opens for business.

Last played for Rotherham United

1. Lee Peltier

Last played for Rotherham United Photo: Jess Hornby

Last played for West Brom

2. Erik Pieters

Last played for West Brom Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Last played for Watford

3. Jake Livermore

Last played for Watford | Getty Images

Last played for Rotherham United

4. Shane Ferguson

Last played for Rotherham United | Getty Images

Last played for Rotherham United

5. Daniel Ayala

Last played for Rotherham United Photo: George Wood

Last played for Rotherham United

6. Sean Morrison

Last played for Rotherham United | Jess Hornby/Getty Images Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

