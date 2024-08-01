Leeds United hoped they wouldn’t need to sign a winger this summer but the imminent departure of Crysencio Summerville has made it so. West Ham United had a bid accepted on Wednesday and the Dutchman has been down in London for medical tests, with a five-year contract on the table and due to be signed.

Wide attackers have been scouted extensively already this summer in anticipation of an exit, and so Leeds should be well prepared to pull the trigger on Summerville’s successor. Replacing the Championship’s Player of the Season is no easy task but there are some intriguing options out there, and the ability of Wilfried Gnonto to move back across to the left means options on either side would make sense.

Below, the YEP has taken a look at 18 possible replacements, all of whom currently play in the Premier League or Championship, to see where those in charge at Elland Road could look. Will one of the below names soon be through the door at Elland Road?

1 . Gabriel Sara Has been linked with a move to Leeds in recent weeks, with Norwich City thought to want around £20m. 13 goals and 12 assists an excellent tally last season and the Brazilian can play across the attacking unit, or even central midfield in games Leeds are dominating. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . David Brooks Two goals and six assists a decent tally during the 27-year-old's six-month loan spell at Southampton last season. Would add to the growing Welsh contingent at Leeds as well. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Liam Millar Reportedly of interest to Leeds and several other Championship clubs, having spent last season on loan at Preston. Daniel Farke has experienced the 24-year-old's quality first-hand, having seen him score a wonderful late winner against Leeds last season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Ben Doak Reportedly of interest to Leicester City and Southampton but it's feasible Liverpool could be happy for the 18-year-old to drop into the Championship in search of regular football. Hugely promising young talent just waiting for that breakthrough. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Ryan Fraser Another who spent last season on loan at Southampton, registering six goals and two assists through the whole campaign. 30-years-old now though and not the greatest long-term investment of the Summerville cash. | Getty Images Photo Sales