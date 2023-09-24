18 brilliant photos of Leeds United players and fans celebrating 3-0 win over Watford

Leeds United claimed their first home win of the season with a dominant victory over Watford

It was a great day for Leeds United fans and players as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Watford at Elland Road.

The Whites were denied a first-half lead by some impressive goalkeeping but they kept their cool to score three second-half goals and move fifth in the Championship table.

Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony scored the all-important goals as manager Daniel Farke reflected: “It was an exciting game, especially the second half. That we were able to return to the dressing room with a clean sheet was pleasing.

“We created so many chances in the first half. In the second half we were able to turn our domination into goals. The focus was very pleasing for me and I am very pleased with the clean sheet.”

Opposing boss Valerien Ismael said: “Congratulations to Leeds, I think they deserved the win. They had more desire. We knew when you come here you have to be strong. Second half we changed the shape and I think we were more stable but when we conceded the first goal we knew after that it would be difficult.”

Following the fixture we have picked out some of the best images from the game. Take a look...

1 . Leeds United 3-0 Watford Liam Cooper leads the full-time celebrations alongside some of his Leeds teammates. Photo Sales

2 . Leeds United 3-0 Watford Jaidon Anthony celebrates scoring Leeds’ third goal of the afternoon. Photo Sales

3 . Leeds United 3-0 Watford Liam Cooper of Leeds United gives the home fans a thumbs up. Photo Sales