Leeds United will need to win the play-offs for the first time in their history if they want to achieve promotion at the first time of asking. Defeat at home to Southampton consigned Daniel Farke’s men to a third-placed finish, with recent slip-ups allowing Ipswich Town to join Leicester City in the top two.

Play-off glory is not something Leeds supporters have enjoyed but this group will hope to end a run of five winless attempts. Whether they succeed or not, those in charge at Elland Road will already be planning for a summer of investment, whether it be to have another crack at going up or cementing Premier League status.

Leeds have been linked with interest in a number of players since the January transfer window, with work already underway behind the scenes. From highly-rated Newcastle United and Sunderland men, to potential free agents from West Ham and Southampton, the YEP has taken a look at some of this summer’s potential targets.

1 . Ben Johnson The YEP reported on interest in Johnson during the January window and the full-back's name continues to resurface. Looks set to become a free agent when his contract at West Ham expires next month.

2 . Kalvin Phillips Expected to leave Manchester City permanently this summer and multiple reports have tipped a return to Elland Road. The YEP understands a deal would be tough financially if Leeds are promoted and virtually impossible if not.

3 . Ben Brereton Diaz Currently on loan at Sheffield United, reports in Spain earlier this year suggested Villarreal would be open to a sale of the Chilean international, so long as their £17m valuation is met. A move that would only be possible if Leeds are promoted, you would expect.

4 . Kerem Akturkoglu The attacking midfielder looks set to leave Galatasaray this summer and reports from Turkey linked him with a £13m move to Leeds in February. A move to Ligue 1 is reportedly preferred but Leeds could return as a potential suitor if they are promoted.

5 . Viktor Johansson Reports in the goalkeeper's native Sweden cited Leeds as a potential suitor, with Rotherham potentially selling amid relegation to League One. That drop into the third-tier will reportedly activate a £1m release clause.