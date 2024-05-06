Leeds United will need to win the play-offs for the first time in their history if they want to achieve promotion at the first time of asking. Defeat at home to Southampton consigned Daniel Farke’s men to a third-placed finish, with recent slip-ups allowing Ipswich Town to join Leicester City in the top two.
Play-off glory is not something Leeds supporters have enjoyed but this group will hope to end a run of five winless attempts. Whether they succeed or not, those in charge at Elland Road will already be planning for a summer of investment, whether it be to have another crack at going up or cementing Premier League status.
Leeds have been linked with interest in a number of players since the January transfer window, with work already underway behind the scenes. From highly-rated Newcastle United and Sunderland men, to potential free agents from West Ham and Southampton, the YEP has taken a look at some of this summer’s potential targets.
1. Ben Johnson
The YEP reported on interest in Johnson during the January window and the full-back's name continues to resurface. Looks set to become a free agent when his contract at West Ham expires next month.
2. Kalvin Phillips
Expected to leave Manchester City permanently this summer and multiple reports have tipped a return to Elland Road. The YEP understands a deal would be tough financially if Leeds are promoted and virtually impossible if not.
3. Ben Brereton Diaz
Currently on loan at Sheffield United, reports in Spain earlier this year suggested Villarreal would be open to a sale of the Chilean international, so long as their £17m valuation is met. A move that would only be possible if Leeds are promoted, you would expect.
4. Kerem Akturkoglu
The attacking midfielder looks set to leave Galatasaray this summer and reports from Turkey linked him with a £13m move to Leeds in February. A move to Ligue 1 is reportedly preferred but Leeds could return as a potential suitor if they are promoted.
5. Viktor Johansson
Reports in the goalkeeper's native Sweden cited Leeds as a potential suitor, with Rotherham potentially selling amid relegation to League One. That drop into the third-tier will reportedly activate a £1m release clause.
6. Nat Phillips
Leeds were linked with Phillips in January and that interest is thought to have remained, with the out-of-favour defender expected to leave Liverpool. Whites could be in the market for a new right-footed centre-back if they fail to go up and cannot afford the on-loan Joe Rodon.