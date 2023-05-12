Leeds’ youngsters host Nottingham Forest in a ‘home’ play-off final on Monday, May 15, for which several thousand tickets have already been sold and an additional stand opened at Elland Road. The Under-21s were cruelly denied automatic promotion and the Division 2 title last month, drawing with Stoke City in stoppage time, then losing narrowly to West Bromwich Albion in their final two games of the regular season.

Consequently, the Whites dropped into the play-offs but bounced back with victory in their semi-final against Aston Villa on Monday courtesy of goals from Sonny Perkins and skipper Mateo Joseph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter has netted 17 times across all competitions this season having played roughly 2,000 minutes of junior football and as a result earned his professional debut earlier in the campaign, appearing for the senior squad in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Premier League.

Spanish-born but representing England’s Under-20s through his parentage, Joseph says he is fully focused on Monday’s fixture against Forest.

"I think it is the most important game of the season. We are all looking forward to it, after the good win against Aston Villa. They were a tough team to face and the fans played a big part in it. It was a really good win.

"It would mean a lot [to win promotion at Elland Road], because after getting relegated last year, I had the mindset of getting back to Division 1 because that is where our level is, I think. We’re looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We lost against West Brom which was a tough defeat, everyone was sad, but the day after we were working really hard and training was good. We knew we had another opportunity, not always in life do you have two opportunities, so we had to take this one.

Mateo Joseph scores his 17th goal of the season during Leeds' PL2 play-off semi-final win over Aston Villa (Pic: Leeds United)

"We won in the first half, now we have the second half of the play-offs and we have to win,” Joseph added.

Leeds estimate a crowd in excess of 8,000 at Elland Road on Monday evening for the 7pm kick-off against Forest. Last season, the team welcomed 21,321 supporters as the Under-21s took on Manchester City in their final home game of the Division 1 campaign – a PL2 record. Captain Joseph recognises the significant role fans can play in their crunch fixture.

"I haven’t seen better fans than Leeds in all my small career. It gives you that extra energy you need, especially in the last minutes of the game. The other day against Villa we needed to stay calm and they gave us the energy we needed to achieve the objective. I think they will play a big part on Monday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immediately following Leeds’ play-off final, Joseph and U21 teammate Darko Gyabi will jet off to Argentina with the England squad for the Under-20 World Cup. The forward is especially looking forward to representing the Young Lions on the world stage after what he hopes will have been a successful campaign for his club side.

"I am really, really happy and excited. I was jumping when I heard the news. I am really happy, I have been working hard a lot, even in the off-season. So that’s the message, if you work hard you can achieve whatever you want, whatever you have in mind.

"But first, I have a job to do here before I go.”