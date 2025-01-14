Leeds United is famously a difficult club to play for and many signings have been unable to handle those pressures. Whether fighting for a Champions League place or battling to get out of League One, Elland Road is demanding and plenty have fallen short.

A lot of Leeds’ most underwhelming transfers were unfortunate, whether it be due to chronic fitness issues or the churn of manager that offers no stability. Some, however, were quite simply not good enough. Others just couldn’t build a connection with supporters.

With all that in mind, the YEP has taken a look back at 16 Leeds United signings that just didn’t work out, even though some had glistening careers before or after. Take a look below to see who was picked.

1 . Lee Trundle Joined Leeds on a one-month loan in January 2009 after being convinced of the move by former Swansea teammate Andy Robinson. The forward arrived with a reputation for flair but showed little. Leeds extended his loan deal for a second month but sent him back to Bristol in March, with just 10 games and one goal to his name.

2 . Hogan Ephraim Ephraim played just four games for Leeds in a two-month loan spell from QPR. Scored his only goal against Accrington Stanley to help Leeds through to the semi-final of the EFL Trophy.

3 . Billy Paynter Arrived from Swindon Town in June 2010 with a growing reputation for scoring goals but struggled to do so in the Championship. Took eight months to bag his first goal and registered just three in 28 games before joining Brighton on loan. Leeds fans would often jokingly chant 'if Paynter scores, we're on the pitch', such were the striker's struggles.

4 . Luke Varney Signed by Neil Warnock in summer 2012 and got off to a strong start, with a goal and an assist on his competitive debut vs Shrewsbury. Only bagged seven more in two years though and was guilty of what Warnock described as 'miss of the century' in a League Cup win over Southampton.

5 . David Norris Experienced midfielder signed for Leeds in 2012, following a number of former Portsmouth teammates at Elland Road. Injuries prevented Norris from enjoying regular starts and the quick turnaround of managers offered little stability. contract eventually terminated by mutual consent in 2015.

6 . Jamie Ashdown One of Norris' former Portsmouth teammates but barely got a look in at Leeds. Unable to usurp Paddy Kenny as No.1 and played just eight league games in two years before his 2014 release.