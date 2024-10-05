Leeds United have been rocked by recent injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, with both expected to be out for the long term. The latter will require surgery on a serious meniscus injury and the YEP understands he is looking at months out, with Ampadu also not expected back until the new year.

Daniel Farke was asked about the prospect of finding short-term cover in the free agent market earlier this week and while the Leeds boss insisted he was not a fan of signing players who are currently without a club, all options will be assessed. Recruitment chiefs will not bring someone in unless they fit the system and can prove fit enough to feature quickly.

But there are some intriguing options out there who could offer a short-term fix to Leeds’ long-term problem. Below, the YEP has taken a look at 16 midfielders who are currently available.

