16 Free agent midfielders Leeds United could sign after double injury blow including ex-Arsenal and Sunderland men

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024, 16:00 GMT

Leeds United are without a natural defensive midfield option after seeing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev suffer long-term injuries.

Leeds United have been rocked by recent injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, with both expected to be out for the long term. The latter will require surgery on a serious meniscus injury and the YEP understands he is looking at months out, with Ampadu also not expected back until the new year.

Daniel Farke was asked about the prospect of finding short-term cover in the free agent market earlier this week and while the Leeds boss insisted he was not a fan of signing players who are currently without a club, all options will be assessed. Recruitment chiefs will not bring someone in unless they fit the system and can prove fit enough to feature quickly.

But there are some intriguing options out there who could offer a short-term fix to Leeds’ long-term problem. Below, the YEP has taken a look at 16 midfielders who are currently available.

Released by: Cercle Brugge

1. Leonardo Lopes

Released by: Cercle Brugge | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Released by: Adana Demirspor

2. Edouard Michut

Released by: Adana Demirspor | Getty Images

Released by: Besiktas

3. Daniel Amartey

Released by: Besiktas | Getty Images

Released by: Sporting Charleroi

4. Marco Ilaimaharitra

Released by: Sporting Charleroi | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Released by: Botafogo

5. Mohamed El Arouch

Released by: Botafogo | Getty Images

Released by: Villarreal

6. Francis Coquelin

Released by: Villarreal | Getty Images

