There is little time to rest for the Championship teams as the league returns to action this weekend following the latest midweek results. Leeds United extended their unbeaten run to six games thanks to their win over Watford, and briefly moved into second in the table.

However, a 1-1 Wednesday draw between Burnley and Hull City nudged Leeds down into third as the Clarets leapfrogged into an automatic promotion spot, but only on goal difference. The Whites have another chance to retake their place this weekend when they face Bristol City. As the competition in the Championship table heats up though, cards have been flying lately and as many as 16 players are now balancing on a tightrope to avoid potential suspension.

We’ve listed all the players below who have been booked four times so far this season, meaning their next card will see them serve a one-match ban, which could be a huge blow to some sides. Leeds will already be without Junior Firpo for their trip to Ashton Gate following his fifth yellow card for the team against Watford. Take a look at the clubs and players at risk of picking up their fifth yellow card as we head into game-week 12 of the Championship.