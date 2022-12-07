16 brilliant Billy Bremner photos as Leeds United legend ‘King Billy’ remembered 25 years on
Heroic title-winning captain Billy Bremner is one of Leeds United’s most decorated and revered players throughout the club’s storied history. Bremner lifted the First Division title on two occasions, the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup twice and led Leeds to an FA Cup triumph and League Cup victory apiece during the club’s late-1960s, early-1970s heyday.
A trusted lieutenant of boss Don Revie and much-loved terrace favourite, owing to his tenacity in the tackle and the famous ‘Side Before Self’ mantra, Bremner made 772 appearances in Leeds United white, one short of record-holder Jack Charlton. The Scot scored 115 times across all competitions and presided over a 53 per cent win ratio throughout his Whites career which spanned 16 years.
Bremner passed away aged just 54 in 1997, which prompted Leeds to erect a statue in his honour taking pride of place outside Elland Road.