16 excellent photos from the archives as Leeds United icon ‘King Billy’ Bremner is remembered 25 years on from his death in 1997

Heroic title-winning captain Billy Bremner is one of Leeds United’s most decorated and revered players throughout the club’s storied history. Bremner lifted the First Division title on two occasions, the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup twice and led Leeds to an FA Cup triumph and League Cup victory apiece during the club’s late-1960s, early-1970s heyday.

A trusted lieutenant of boss Don Revie and much-loved terrace favourite, owing to his tenacity in the tackle and the famous ‘Side Before Self’ mantra, Bremner made 772 appearances in Leeds United white, one short of record-holder Jack Charlton. The Scot scored 115 times across all competitions and presided over a 53 per cent win ratio throughout his Whites career which spanned 16 years.

Bremner passed away aged just 54 in 1997, which prompted Leeds to erect a statue in his honour taking pride of place outside Elland Road.

1. William John Bremner - 1960 Seventeen year old Billy Bremner recently signed to Leeds United. Bremner went on to become a key midfielder in Don Revie's team and was voted player of the year in 1970. He played 54 times for Scotland and went on to manage Leeds and Doncaster Rovers.

2. Billy Bremner - 1965 Scottish footballer Billy Bremner of Leeds United.

3. Billy Bremner - 1965 Scottish footballer Billy Bremner of Leeds United, the day before playing in the FA Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, UK, 30th April 1965. Liverpool won the match 2-1.

4. Billy Bremner - 1965 Scottish footballer Billy Bremner of Leeds United during a League Division One match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London, UK, 6th November 1965. The score was 1-0 to Chelsea.