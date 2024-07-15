Leeds United completed their first loan signing of the summer last week as they secured the addition of Joe Rothwell from Bournemouth. The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton and the hope is that he will be able to help the Whites over the line at the second time of asking this time around.

Rothwell isn’t expected to be the last loan signing Leeds make this summer, though, with the club looking to add a number of fresh faces to Daniel Farke’s squad. The Whites might not be able to spend the money they would like this summer and loan signings offer a cost-effective way of adding quality to the squad.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at 15 Premier League players who Leeds could feasibly sign on loan this summer.

1 . Lewis Dobbin (Aston Villa) Dobbin made the move from Everton to Aston Villa last month but it remains to be seen whether he will be a part of Unai Emery's first-team plans. Leeds need a winger and he might just benefit from a season in the Championship should he find himself struggling for minutes. | Getty Images

2 . Luke Thomas (Leicester City) The full-back wasn't a part of Enzo Maresca's plans last season and was allowed to join Sheffield United and Middlesbrough on loan. Whether he will feature in Steve Cooper's plans remains to be seen but if he doesn't, he could well be on the move once more. | Getty Images

3 . Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur) The attacking midfielder enjoyed two loan spells last season, joining Port Vale before stepping up to the Championship with Plymouth Argyle. Devine looks destined for another loan to the second tier this season and wherever he ends up he'll be determined to shine. | Getty Images

4 . Alfie Gilchrist (Chelsea) Leeds have already been linked with interest in Gilchrist, but they aren't the only ones interested with reports of loan move away from Stamford Bridge looking likely. The versatile defender made 11 Premier League appearances last season but could pursue regular game time elsewhere in order to take the next step in his career. | Getty Images

5 . Tyler Morton (Liverpool) Morton spent last season on loan with Hull City and played a key role in the middle of the park for the Tigers, who just missed out on a play-off place. The England U21 international will be looking to make the next step this season and if he can't force his way into Arne Slot's thoughts, another loan move could be on the cards. | Getty Images