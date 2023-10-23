A United win over David Wagner’s Canaries looked nigh on impossible at half-time as Leeds trailed Norwich 2-0 at the break last weekend. However, a Crysencio Summerville-inspired performance ensured it was the hosts who left empty-handed with Daniel Farke enjoying yet another triumph at Carrow Road.

Full-time brought jubilant scenes in the away dugout, among the travelling fans and on the pitch as Leeds’ players congratulated each other after an enthralling contest. In no particular order, here are some of the best snaps from Saturday’s outing.