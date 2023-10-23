Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Crysencio Summerville celebrates his match-winning goal alongside Willy Gnonto jumping for joy.Crysencio Summerville celebrates his match-winning goal alongside Willy Gnonto jumping for joy.
Crysencio Summerville celebrates his match-winning goal alongside Willy Gnonto jumping for joy.

15 of the best Leeds United pictures from magnificent Norwich City comeback in five-goal thriller

Re-live Saturday afternoon’s excellent Leeds United victory over Norwich City with some of the best pictures captured at Carrow Road.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:59 BST

A United win over David Wagner’s Canaries looked nigh on impossible at half-time as Leeds trailed Norwich 2-0 at the break last weekend. However, a Crysencio Summerville-inspired performance ensured it was the hosts who left empty-handed with Daniel Farke enjoying yet another triumph at Carrow Road.

Full-time brought jubilant scenes in the away dugout, among the travelling fans and on the pitch as Leeds’ players congratulated each other after an enthralling contest. In no particular order, here are some of the best snaps from Saturday’s outing.

Leeds players celebrate in front of the bouncing away section at Carrow Road following the full-time whistle

1. United

Leeds players celebrate in front of the bouncing away section at Carrow Road following the full-time whistle Photo: George Tewkesbury

Crysencio Summerville makes a bee-line for the Whites dugout after clinching all three points with his cultured effort on the break

2. Straight to the bench

Crysencio Summerville makes a bee-line for the Whites dugout after clinching all three points with his cultured effort on the break Photo: George Tewkesbury

Summerville is mobbed by his teammates

3. Mobbed

Summerville is mobbed by his teammates Photo: George Tewkesbury

Summerville knee-slides in front of club captain Liam Cooper who can't contain his excitement. Meanwhile, the fourth official attempts to keep a lid on Leeds' celebrations

4. Knee-slides

Summerville knee-slides in front of club captain Liam Cooper who can't contain his excitement. Meanwhile, the fourth official attempts to keep a lid on Leeds' celebrations Photo: George Tewkesbury

