Leeds United fans watch on at Elland Road during Sunday's draw with Brentford.

14 photos of Leeds United fans in the Elland Road stands against Brentford

Leeds United supporters once again packed into a sold out Elland Road stadium on Sunday afternoon - can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

By Joe Urquhart
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:29 am

The Whites, for a second time in five days, required a goal deep in added time in LS11 to secure a positive result on home soil.

Marcelo Bielsa's side caused more chaotic scenes thanks to the returning Bamford, who was handed his first appearance since mid-September due to an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old forward reacted quickest to a flick on from a Raphinha corner to turn the ball home from his knee off the underside of the bar.

The strike came in the fifth minute of injury-time on his comeback and helped move Leeds six points clear of the top flight drop zone.

United's No 9 was introduced from the bench with around 20 minutes to go after the Bees had turned the game on its head in the second half.

Brentford trailed following a Tyler Roberts opener on his 100th Whites match but goals from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos put Thomas Frank's outfit ahead.

Leeds battled back and grabbed a stunning draw just seconds before time expired which caused more wild scenes in the home stands.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of supporters during an up and down afternoon in LS11...

1.

Leeds United fans queue at Graveley's fish and chips shop ahead of kick-off.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Leeds United fans

Leeds United fans watch on at Elland Road during Sunday's draw with Brentford.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Leeds United fans

Leeds United fans watch on at Elland Road during Sunday's draw with Brentford.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Leeds United fans

Leeds United fans watch on at Elland Road during Sunday's draw with Brentford.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Elland RoadBrentfordMarcelo BielsaBamford
Next Page
Page 1 of 4