14 photos from Elland Road as Leeds United fans make long-awaited return

It was a thriller in LS11 as fans made a comeback at full capacity for the first time in 17 months.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring from the spot before Mateusz Klich hauled United level just minutes ahead of the interval.

Everton again took the advantage through winger Demarai Gray but it was Raphinha who rescued a point for Marcelo Bielsa's outfit.

"It’s been amazing having the crowd back," Phillips reflected post-match.

"The fans showed how much they’ve missed us and we've really missed them.

"Having a full crowd is like an extra man. We're disappointed not to take the three points, after a great finish from Raphinha.

"We all know what kind of player he is and to put it in the bottom corner first time like that was great.

“It wasn’t the best of us today. It’s early in the season, and I feel like, especially me, could be a lot fitter and a lot stronger.

"Every team will create chances against us. We probably could have done better in the goals that they scored."

Here, we take a look at some of the best pictures from Elland Road on a memorable day in West Yorkshire. Credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds United fans in the stands.

Kalvin Phillips returned to the Whites starting line-up for the first time this season.

Stuart Dallas - as always - played a number of positions throughout the afternoon.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin puts the Toffees ahead from the spot in LS11 after VAR intervenes.