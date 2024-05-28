14 out of contract Premier League players Leeds United can realistically target in summer transfer window

The YEP picks out 14 players currently contracted to Premier League clubs whose deals expire this summer and could realistically sign for Leeds United.

Leeds are expected to explore the free agent market this summer as the club looks to recruit and replace those who will inevitably leave following the team's play-off final defeat.

Here are 14 players the Whites could feasibly go for, if they leave their current clubs at the end of June.

The Spurs left-back made a name for himself as a teenager across London with Fulham, but has like many players at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium found the past couple of years difficult to nail down a place due to injuries. Much like Ethan Ampadu's arrival from Chelsea last summer, Leeds could offer the 24-year-old a fresh start.

1. Ryan Sessegnon

West Ham's Ben Johnson will be without a club this summer, provided he does not agree terms with the Hammers in the next 30 days. Leeds have previously been linked with the 24-year-old right-back but this summer might be the time to make a move if he becomes a free agent.

2. Ben Johnson

Dead-ball specialist Cresswell is another out of contract at West Ham this summer and could move on as the Hammers look to refresh their squad. Leeds need to bolster their options at left-back and Cresswell certainly adds experience.

3. Aaron Cresswell

Out of contract with Fulham as it stands next month, 31-year-old Decordova-Reid would add versatility in attack and experience to Leeds' front-line options.

4. Bobby Decordova-Reid

An impressive ball-carrying midfielder in the EFL, Baptiste hasn't quite hit the heights expected of him in the Premier League, but is the profile of central midfield player this Leeds squad currently lacks and looks set to leave Brentford next month.

5. Shandon Baptiste

Taylor is in talks with Burnley over a new contract at Turf Moor but as things stand, will be leaving the Lancashire club next month. A return to Elland Road, where he would add experience and a safe pair of hands on the left-hand side of defence, is a possibility.

6. Charlie Taylor

