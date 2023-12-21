14 heart-warming photos of Leeds United's players in Leeds Children's Hospital Christmas visit

Leeds United’s players again took time out from their schedules to spread some festive cheer on their annual visit to Leeds Children’s Hospital this week.
Nearly a full team of Whites players brought smiles to faces on Tuesday afternoon as captain Liam Cooper, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Patrick Bamford, Glen Kamara, Junior Firpo, Jaidon Anthony, Karl Darlow and Ilia Gruev all took time out for the annual visit.
The Whites players visited a number of different families across various busy wards, arriving at the hospital with Leeds United goody bags that included books, teddy bears, snoods, lunchboxes, stickers, water bottles, chocolates and sweets.
Thereafter it was back to training ahead of Saturday’s Championship hosting of Ipswich Town and here are 14 heart-warming photos of United’s players putting smiles on faces of young patients, their families and staff.
1. Leeds United's players at 2023 Leeds Children's Hospital Christmas visit
Leeds United's players at 2023 Leeds Children's Hospital Christmas visit. Photo: LUFC
