Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 of the best pictures of Leeds United fans at Elland Road this season ahead of huge Leicester City clash

A look at some of the best pictures of Leeds United fans at Elland Road so far this season.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT

Leeds United are preparing for one of the biggest nights of their season, taking on Leicester City on Friday night. It's first against second in the Championship, and Elland Road will be packed out for the occasion, with Daniel Farke's men looking to force a title race while taking a step towards automatic promotion.

Elland Road has been one of the most packed out grounds in the Championship so far this season, with fans firmly behind Farke and his men amid their promotion push. With that in mind, we have rounded up some of the best pictures of Leeds fans at Elland Road so far this season. Take a look below.

1. Braving the cold

Photo Sales

2. Loud and proud

Photo Sales

3. Leading the roar

Photo Sales

4. Homegrown talent

Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales

5. Celebrating as one

Photo Sales

6. Ready for kick-off

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Elland RoadDaniel FarkeLeicester City
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice