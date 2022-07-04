13 brilliant pictures of Kalvin Phillips during Leeds United career

Leeds United confirmed the departure of midfield talisman Kalvin Phillips on Monday, with the 26-year-old completing a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.
The Whites academy graduate has penned a six-year deal at the Etihad, and leaves Elland Road for an initial fee of £42 million, which could in turn rise to as much as £50 million in the future.
And while Leeds fans will undoubtedly be disappointed to lose such a key player with such strong ties to the club, they will, at least, have plenty of fond memories to look back on.
From his early days in the first team and Marcelo Bielsa’s transformative on his career, to promotion back to the Premier League and England recognition, Phillips has come an awful long way in a relatively short period of time.
With that in mind, look back on some of his best moments below...