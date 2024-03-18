The Whites stretched their unbeaten run in their home stadium to 21 games in all competitions this season and they are yet to taste defeat in LS11 under Daniel Farke. A crowd of 34,813 packed into the ground, with the club opting not to sell to home supporters the block of seats positioned directly in front of the visiting fans. Goals from Willy Gnonto and Daniel James, one in each half, decided the game and made it 12 wins from 13 in 2024. And victory also sent Leeds to the top of the Championship for the first time this season, stripping Leicester City of a position they have held since September.