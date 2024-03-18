13 brilliant photos in Leeds United fan gallery as they enjoying table-topping win over Millwall

Elland Road was treated to yet another Leeds United win on Sunday afternoon, this time against an over-powered Millwall outfit.
By Graham Smyth
Published 18th Mar 2024, 12:42 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 12:55 GMT

The Whites stretched their unbeaten run in their home stadium to 21 games in all competitions this season and they are yet to taste defeat in LS11 under Daniel Farke. A crowd of 34,813 packed into the ground, with the club opting not to sell to home supporters the block of seats positioned directly in front of the visiting fans. Goals from Willy Gnonto and Daniel James, one in each half, decided the game and made it 12 wins from 13 in 2024. And victory also sent Leeds to the top of the Championship for the first time this season, stripping Leicester City of a position they have held since September.

Daniel Farke told Leeds fans to enjoy the win and the team’s new table-top status. He said: “First of all to enjoy it a little bit. If you don't enjoy such a moment you'll ask yourself one day why you're doing all this disciplined work. It's a nice little treat for our players and supporters, after difficult years, they're now officially allowed to sing songs about this and they've had to wait a long time to be able to sing about it.”

Leeds are now without a fixture until they travel to Watford on Friday March 29 when the Championship resumes following the March international break.

Leeds United v Millwall United's fans enjoy going top of the league. 17th March 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

1. Leeds United v Millwall

Leeds United v Millwall United's fans enjoy going top of the league. 17th March 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Leeds United v Millwall United's fans enjoy going top of the league. 17th March 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Leeds United v Millwall

Leeds United v Millwall United's fans enjoy going top of the league. 17th March 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Leeds United v Millwall United's fans enjoy going top of the league. 17th March 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Leeds United v Millwall

Leeds United v Millwall United's fans enjoy going top of the league. 17th March 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Leeds United v Millwall United's fans enjoy going top of the league. 17th March 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Leeds United v Millwall

Leeds United v Millwall United's fans enjoy going top of the league. 17th March 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Leeds United v Millwall United's fans enjoy going top of the league. 17th March 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

5. Leeds United v Millwall

Leeds United v Millwall United's fans enjoy going top of the league. 17th March 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Leeds United v Millwall United's fans enjoy going top of the league. 17th March 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

6. Leeds United v Millwall

Leeds United v Millwall United's fans enjoy going top of the league. 17th March 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeLeicester CityMillwallWatford