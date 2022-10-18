12 photos that take you back to supporting Leeds United during the 1990/1991 season
The 1990/1991 season was just another stepping stone toward glory for Howard Wilkinson’s Whites.
After United’s glorious escape from the second tier, Sgt Wilko spent big to ensure his side were ready for their first top flight campaign in seven years.
Far from scraping by to avoid returning from whence they came, United excelled.
The Whites reached the league cup semi-final, where they were knocked out by rivals Manchester United - but, crucially, Leeds finished higher in the First Division rankings than their cross-Pennine enemies.
Wilkinson’s side ended their first season back in the country’s most competitive division in an impressive fourth place - though the best was yet to come.