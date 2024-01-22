12 photo gallery of Leeds United fans packing Elland Road for dramatic late win over Preston
The Whites had to battle through a tough, physical encounter amid an atmosphere that went flat for a period, before a ferocious ending to the game and the usual Elland Road din. Central defender Joe Rodon said after the 2-1 victory: “Everyone has seen it this season, the atmosphere here when we're winning, it's rocking, it's incredible and they push us on to give that extra. I thought not just for us as players and staff, to give the fans that at the end was incredible. Hopefully we can put in another strong performance on Wednesday [against Norwich] and carry on this run."
Goals from Daniel James and Joel Piroe put the pair on 10 apiece for the season and cancelled out an early opener from Will Keane. Preston’s second-minute lead lasted just four more minutes before James headed in a pinpoint Junior Firpo cross to finish off a sweeping move from the hosts. The game remained locked at 1-1 until deep in stoppage time when, after a barrage of pressure, Preston eventually cracked and conceded a penalty for handball. Up stepped Piroe, on as a late substitute, to send Dai Cornell the wrong way and send Elland Road into raptures.
Daniel Farke’s men return to action at home on Wednesday night when they’ll attempt to make it five wins in a row in all competitions with a win over visitors Norwich City. The Canaries are riding a winning streak of three games themselves and are unbeaten in five in the FA Cup and Championship.