Leeds United stars who have sought pastures new could still bring a financial benefit to the club in years to come.

Leeds United supporters have had to bid goodbye to some fan-favourite stars in recent years whether it be first-team mainstays who have attracted attention from Champions League sides or youth products who never quite made it at Elland Road .

Although those stars of yesteryear are now long gone, there's a chance that Leeds United could still reap a financial reward from their future in football. Clubs often include sell-on clauses or achievement-related fees when selling players.

These tend to be kept under wraps but Football Manager 24 simulates what kind of clauses there may be hidden in past deals. The Yorkshire Evening Post looks at 12 past Leeds United players who could still earn the club money, according to FM24 - these are predictions and not necessarily facts.

1 . Tyler Adams, Bournemouth Leeds will be owed £1.5m if Bournemouth avoid relegation from the Premier League Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Cook, Bournemouth 15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Leeds Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Leif Davis, Ipswich Town Leeds will be owed £100k if Ipswich gain promotion to the Premier League Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Max Dean, MK Dons 50% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Leeds Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Ryan Edmondson, Carlisle United 15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Leeds Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales