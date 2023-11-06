Leeds news you can trust since 1890
12 former Leeds United players whose hidden clauses would earn big money - according to FM2024

Leeds United stars who have sought pastures new could still bring a financial benefit to the club in years to come.

By Toby Bryant, Martyn Simpson
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:40 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:49 GMT

Leeds United supporters have had to bid goodbye to some fan-favourite stars in recent years whether it be first-team mainstays who have attracted attention from Champions League sides or youth products who never quite made it at Elland Road.

Although those stars of yesteryear are now long gone, there's a chance that Leeds United could still reap a financial reward from their future in football. Clubs often include sell-on clauses or achievement-related fees when selling players.

These tend to be kept under wraps but Football Manager 24 simulates what kind of clauses there may be hidden in past deals. The Yorkshire Evening Post looks at 12 past Leeds United players who could still earn the club money, according to FM24 - these are predictions and not necessarily facts.

Leeds will be owed £1.5m if Bournemouth avoid relegation from the Premier League

1. Tyler Adams, Bournemouth

Leeds will be owed £1.5m if Bournemouth avoid relegation from the Premier League Photo: Getty Images

15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Leeds

2. Lewis Cook, Bournemouth

15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Leeds Photo: Getty Images

Leeds will be owed £100k if Ipswich gain promotion to the Premier League

3. Leif Davis, Ipswich Town

Leeds will be owed £100k if Ipswich gain promotion to the Premier League Photo: Getty Images

50% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Leeds

4. Max Dean, MK Dons

50% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Leeds Photo: Getty Images

15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Leeds

5. Ryan Edmondson, Carlisle United

15% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Leeds Photo: Getty Images

30% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Leeds

6. Nial Huggins, Sunderland

30% of his next transfer fee will be owed to Leeds Photo: Getty Images

