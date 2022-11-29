1. John Charles

The legendary player moved to Yorkshire aged 17 after being scouted by Leeds United. Making nearly 300 appearances for the Whites and excelling in several positions, Charles is widely considered one of the game’s greatest players. The West Stand, which was rebuilt after a fire using funds raised by Charles’ sale to Juventus, is named after the Cwmbwrla man. Up until his death, Charles was a regular visitor to Elland Road.