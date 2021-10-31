10 photo memories of Ronaldo Vieira's time with Leeds United
"He never gives the ball away.. one, two, three, four..."
Former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira made a swift impact at Elland Road before moving onto new pastures relatively quickly.
The now 23-year-old joined the Whites from York-based i2i Football Academy in 2016.
Vieira went on to make 71 appearances for Leeds across all competitions, becoming a regular in the heart of the club's midfield during his few seasons in West Yorkshire.
He was, though, sold in 2018 to raise funds amid the arrival of new head coach Marcelo Bielsa to Serie A outfit Sampdoria.
Vieira earned acclaim among supporters for his no-nonsense style of play and was another of a number of exciting youngsters to emerge from Thorp Arch.
He represented England's Under-21s while on the books at Elland Road despite also being eligible to play for Portugal and Guinea Bissau.
Here, we take a look back at some of the best pictures from his time at Elland Road.