The Whites are likely to make changes to what has been a relatively settled starting lineup in the Championship this season.
While wholesale changes akin to those made by Farke for the visit of Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign are likely to be avoided, it is probable Farke will afford some important minutes to those who have had little opportunity to showcase themselves during the opening third of 2024/25.
1. Sam Chambers
Teenager Chambers (L) made his professional debut in the home win versus Plymouth last month and even scored against Harrogate in pre-season. He could be in line for some minutes when the League Two side arrive at Elland Road. | LUFC
2. Charlie Crew
Young midfielder Crew may be given the chance to make his full debut in the FA Cup Third Round. Ilia Gruev will still be out injured, while Ethan Ampadu has only recently returned to the pitch and may be needed at centre-half anyway. Therefore Daniel Farke could choose to protect the likes of Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka from additional load. Photo: Richard Sellers
3. Josuha Guilavogui
October's free agent signing is yet to make a start for Leeds since joining as midfield cover but a full debut run-out against fourth tier opponents is very much on the cards. Photo: Ian Hodgson
4. Mateo Joseph
Joseph began the season as Farke's starting No. 9 but has since lost out to Joel Piroe. He has seemed to be lacking confidence in recent weeks therefore a goal or two at home versus Harrogate would do him a world of good. Photo: Gary Oakley
5. Joe Gelhardt
There's a good chance Joe Gelhardt will be sent out on loan in January, having failed to feature regularly under Farke. An appearance in the cup is not outside the realms of possibility, though, particularly if Patrick Bamford's hamstring injury necessitates the 22-year-old sticking around a little longer. Photo: George Wood
6. James Debayo
Most likely to appear from the bench rather than to start given his position on the pitch, but lower league opposition in the cup is good news for breakout youngsters like Debayo. | LUFC