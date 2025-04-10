5 . Illan Meslier: 4/10

The only realistic scenario in which Meslier's contract is extended this summer is if Leeds seek to protect his transfer value. Currently, his Leeds deal is up in 2026 and there is every chance he will leave as a free agent, if he remains at Elland Road next term. If the plan is to persevere with him after time out of the side, a contract extension is unlikely but not impossible this summer. Photo: Martin Rickett