Leeds United's summer transfer business is likely to begin as soon as the 2024/25 campaign comes to a close with contract renewals at Elland Road.
There are currently five first-team players out of contract at the end of the season with a further five whose deals are due to expire in the next 12 months.
While some are hypothetically easier deals to negotiate, others will require lengthier discussions with the players and their representatives over an Elland Road stay. Meanwhile, some of those who will still be contracted to the club for another season may be prioritised so the club do not relinquish their power in said negotiations once contracts have been run down to expiry in June 2026.
Here, the YEP assesses which players are most and least likely to be offered and accept new deals this summer.
1. Karl Darlow - 2/10
The experienced goalkeeper's Leeds deal is up in 2026, which leaves him one year remaining at Elland Road on his current terms. Darlow will turn 35 at the beginning of next season, at which point Leeds may find themselves back in the Premier League. Factoring in age, playing time over the duration of his existing contract and where Leeds could be, it's unlikely he's handed an extension this summer. | Getty Images
2. Josuha Guilavogui: 2/10
The emergency cover at centre-back and central midfield, Guilavogui's impact has been felt more off the pitch than it has on. His deal expires at the end of this season and given he has not featured regularly since arriving on a free transfer, the chances are it'll be farewell once the 2024/25 campaign is done. Photo: Danny Lawson
3. Alex Cairns: 2/10
Another goalkeeper whose Elland Road stay is set to expire next summer. He is yet to make an appearance during his second stint at the club and for that reason it's highly unlikely Leeds prioritise getting him tied down 'til 2027 or later this summer. Photo: LUFC
4. Patrick Bamford: 3/10
The Leeds striker has featured more prominently over the past week but he'll need to prove himself beyond doubt in United's five remaining fixtures to justify an extension beyond his current expiry of 2026. In all likelihood, if he is to stay past that date, Leeds will need to be convinced of his quality and fitness next season, whichever division the team are competing in. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images
5. Illan Meslier: 4/10
The only realistic scenario in which Meslier's contract is extended this summer is if Leeds seek to protect his transfer value. Currently, his Leeds deal is up in 2026 and there is every chance he will leave as a free agent, if he remains at Elland Road next term. If the plan is to persevere with him after time out of the side, a contract extension is unlikely but not impossible this summer. Photo: Martin Rickett
6. Joe Rothwell: 5/10
Rothwell has been in and out of the Leeds team this season but has more than played a part in the Whites' promotion push. Given he is on loan from AFC Bournemouth, extending his stay at Elland Road will require an extension of the loan or a permanent transfer. Chances of either are fairly middle of the road given likely asking price, Leeds' budget and how high he ranks on the list of priorities. Photo: George Wood
