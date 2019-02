Speaking after United’s win over Swansea City, he said he intended to use the break to explore more of the region he has made home. Yorkshire Evening Post has

come up with these 10 places he could put on his ‘must visit’ list:

1. Bettys in Harrogate Bielsas beverage of choice might be mate tea - the national drink of Argentina - but he can sample more traditional English fare on a visit. The caf offers stunning views of the towns Stray and Montpellier Gardens. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Whitby Abbey On a cliff above one of Yorkshires seaside towns, Whitby Abbeys story can be traced back to the 17th century. He learn more about the links with figures as varied as St Hilda, poet Caedmon and Dracula author Bram Stoker. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Aysgarth Falls Bielsa has previously described himself as a countryside man more than a city man, so a visit to the Yorkshire Dales could make perfect sense. No better place to start than Aysgarth, complete with stunning triple waterfall. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Yorkshire Sculpture Park Home to more than 100 works by major artists such as Andy Goldsworthy and Castleford-born Henry Moore. Bielsa, would surely admire the creativity, having once opined: A man with new ideas is a madman, until his ideas triumph. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more