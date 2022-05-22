10 fantastic post-match photos as Leeds United celebrate Premier League survival

The celebrations were still going on long after the full-time whistle.

Leeds United will play Premier League football for the third consecutive season after securing their top flight status on a remarkable final day of the season.

Nerves were frayed in the away end of Brentford’s Community Stadium as the two sides looked to be battling their way to a share of the points.

The travelling support split their attention between the events in front of them and those taking place at Turf Moor as relegation rivals Burnley threatened a late comeback against Newcastle United.

A Callum Wilson brace was enough to give the Magpies a 2-1 win and Leeds ensured their place amongst the elite next season when Jack Harrison crashed home a late winner to set off wild celebrations in the away end.

Those celebrations continued as the full-time whistle was blown and showed no signs of stopping as the Whites players made their way towards their supporters.

The Evening Post takes a look back at ten incredible post-match photos that show what survival means for everyone connected with the club.

