The January transfer window has entered its final week and the pressure is building on Championship clubs as they look to make the necessary improvements. Leeds United are yet to dip into the market but after allowing Djed Spence and Luke Ayling to leave earlier in the window, they're expected to be active over the next seven days.

United aren't the only club looking to get a signing through the door to add weight to their push for promotion, though, and as the February 1 deadline approaches, it seems things could get pretty frantic. With that in mind, here's 10 big deals that could still be done before the end of the window.