The January transfer window has entered its final week and the pressure is building on Championship clubs as they look to make the necessary improvements. Leeds United are yet to dip into the market but after allowing Djed Spence and Luke Ayling to leave earlier in the window, they're expected to be active over the next seven days.
United aren't the only club looking to get a signing through the door to add weight to their push for promotion, though, and as the February 1 deadline approaches, it seems things could get pretty frantic. With that in mind, here's 10 big deals that could still be done before the end of the window.
1. Romaine Mundle - Standard Liege to Stoke City
Stoke City are keen on the former Tottenham youngster this month and, according to to Teamtalk, Mundle is up for the switch, too. Swansea City reportedly saw an approach rebuffed earlier in the window.
2. Manuel Benson - Burnley to Southampton
Benson has been linked with a host of clubs this month, including Leeds. However, it seems Southampton is the most likely destination right now, with the south coast club keen on a loan move.
3. Kieffer Moore - Bournemouth to Ipswich Town
Ipswich are known to be looking for a striker and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Tractor Boys make another move for Moore after reportedly seeing a move rejected earlier in the window.
4. Liel Abada - Celtic to West Brom
The Baggies have already seen one offer rejected by Celtic this month and it remains to be seen whether they'll make another approach. Several clubs are said to be keen, though, including Watford and Southampton.
5. Stefano Sensi - Inter Milan to Leicester City
If reports are to be believed this one looks to be agreed. The only hitch is Leicester need to move on a player to make the space required in their squad and they haven't managed to do that yet.
6. David Okereke - Cremonese to Watford
Watford are looking for a Rhys Healey replacement and according to reports in Italy, Okereke is one they are looking at. Besiktas are also keen, but Il Giorno claim Watford are leading the chase.