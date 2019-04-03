Leeds United: Where are they now? The current clubs of ex-Whites players from Australia to Apallon Limassol
Plenty of talented players have come through Leeds United over the years and many of them have gone on to play for a range of illustrious and successful clubs.
But what about some of the more obscure journeys some of the former United players have made? Here’s a look at ex-Leeds players still in action all over the world...
1. Neil Kilkenny
Current club: Perth Glory (Australia) Leeds apps: 139
Getty
2. Rodolph Austin
Current club: Esbjerg (Denmark) Leeds apps: 112
Getty
3. Marco Silvestri
Current club: Hellas Verona (Italy) Leeds apps: 98
Getty
4. Souleymane Doukara
Current club: Antalysapor (Turkey) Leeds apps: 93
Getty
