Leeds United fans have praised a new mural of former club captain Gordan Strachan and the Division 1 title that he famously lifted.

The design is on the side of The Holbeck Working Men’s Club on Jenkinson Lawn and was put together by local artist Kieran McEneaney, who works under the name Wordsonthewalls.

Strachan captained The Whites to the First Division title in the 1991-92 season under manager Howard Wilkinson. It was the last ‘First Division’ season before the top tier of English football was rebranded as the Premier League.

Leeds United fans by the new Gordan Stranchan mural at The Holbeck | Steve Riding

Kieran told the YEP that he completed the mural this week with the help of fellow artist and Leeds United fanatic Joseph Seller in spite of the freezing conditions, but added that he had to take regular tea and coffee breaks.

He said: “I’m absolutely chuffed with how it’s turned out. I think it’s a decent representation and everybody I’ve spoken to seems to love it.”

The Holbeck opened in 1877 and is the oldest working men’s club in the country. Alan Hunter, club secretary, said: “We’ve got quite a lot of Leeds United supporters that come in the club so it’ll be a welcome site to them. And what a tribute to a fantastic legend it is. We couldn’t be happier with how it looks.

“It’s all part of the master plan in keeping the club running for another 148 years!”

The mural has been put together by the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust, who have now put 16 murals around the city, and has been funded by the supporter groups for the club in Scandinavia and Atlanta, USA.

The mural has been praised by supporters too, with one saying: “Very nice. Great contribution from the fans over the water.”

Another posted: “Love this, so will Strach!”