Several Leeds United first team stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to Marcelo Bielsa following the Argentine’s departure from the club.

A statement from chairman Andrea Radrizzani confirmed the 66-year old had been removed from his position following a run of six Premier League games without a win.

Bielsa clearly left a lasting impression not just on the Leeds United supporters but also on the players who he worked with.

The likes of Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips, who were already with the club when the Newell’s Old Boys icon arrived, as well as Raphinha and Patrick Bamford, who were signed by Bielsa, have posted emotional messages.

Liam Cooper:“You United a club, a city & a team going nowhere. I will be forever grateful for everything you and your staff did for me and my family. A club legend of our era. Gracias Marcelo”

Patrick Bamford:“Thank you. The man who changed everything for everyone”

Kalvin Phillips:“Thank you Marcelo for everything you have done for me. You saw in me what I didn’t even see in myself. You helped me grow as a player but most importantly as a person. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter. Gracias Marcelo Vamos Leeds Carajo!!”

Raphinha: “Muchas gracias Marcelo por todo”

Illan Meslier:“Gracias mister! The club and I are eternally indebted to you. You put @leedsunited back where it belongs after 16 years. You put your trust in me and helped me make my debut in the Premier League. Thank you for everything! All the best to you!”

Junior Firpo: “It’s been an honor working with you and all your staff. A real club legend. Thank you”

Robin Koch:“Gracias Marcelo. Glad I could work with you and learn from you.”

Pascal Struijk: “Thank you for everything Marcelo, in these past 4 years you’ve helped me grow into the player I am now. You have taught me so much and I will cherish that forever”

Luke Ayling: “The man who made our dreams come true. I will be forever grateful for what you have done for me and my family!Gracias Marcelo”

Adam Forshaw:“Thank you for everything you have done for this great club. I have learnt so much from you. Gracias Marcelo”

And finally, a touching post from Lynne Gelhardt, the mother of 19-year old United star Joe Gelhardt who made his senior debut for the club this season.

Lynne Gelhardt:“Thank you Marcelo you gave my boy his dream forever grateful”

Marcelo Bielsa had been in charge of Leeds United since June 2018 and guided the club back to the Premier League by winning the EFL Championship in 2020, bringing an end to the Yorkshire club’s 16-year absence from the top flight.

His exit has been met with dismay from the club’s fan base with the vast majority of supporters both angry and heartbroken to see him leave.