Leeds United injury news and potential return dates as star performer in doubt for Wolves clash

The sights of Tyler Roberts limping through the final ten minutes against Leicester City and Junior Firpo getting stretchered off the pitch at the end of the Aston Villa defeat were poor omens at the start of the Jesse Marsch era.
Following these two significant losses, it was perhaps a relief that his players got through a lively bottom-of-the-table contest against Norwich City mostly unscathed.
Fans were surprised that the American started Rodrigo, who was weak against Aston Villa, and surprised again when Marsch took him off after an hour - since the Spaniard, aside from bagging the opening goal, was one of the game's best performers.
But just as the return of Patrick Bamford has released Rodrigo to shine in his more natural position, the 31-year-old is now in doubt for the Wolves tie.
In his post-Norwich press conference, Marsch revealed that Rodrigo was feeling some tightness in his quad.
Though he wasn't able to be more specific, Marsch has previously expressed his preference to be cautious with injuries.
"I don’t think it would be classified as an injury, but we just have to see how he recovers over the next days," he said.