Leeds United fans issue unanimous verdict on Jesse Marsch's team to face Norwich City
Jesse Marsch makes three changes as Patrick Bamford makes his first start since September. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@Jaydw1992: Bamford starting. Everything is going to be OKAY.
@Jackclufc: That’s more like it.
@Lufcjm: Players playing in position is something we love to see.
@LUFC1984LUFC: Now this is a winning team! Almost back to full strength! HUGE game today, let's get the 3 points that the players and fans desperately need!
@Vamosuk: The best starting 11 we’ve had in over a year, everyone in right positions.
@David_C68: Strong 11. Loads of experience there and we should have more than enough.
@Shaunknighton: I like that!
@Bandforgood: Rodrigo shouldn't be starting after last week.
@Cyclingjonny: Round pegs in round holes, all over the pitch.
@_Robboparker: Literally the best team we could put out minus Phillips. If we lose today that's it.
@Boycie360: Finally playing players in their natural positions, this is literally our strongest line up minus Phillips, if we lose today we're down
@Smeddy69: Players actually playing in their proper position. We’ve got this.
@Calufc96: Finally Harrison is dropped. Big improvement needed today from all.
@Stevemaher34: Apart from Joffy starting I love that team.
@Wowmart1974: If Bamford is fit, keeping Rodrigo makes sense for me. Maybe they let Paddy do Rodrigo's pressing. Paddy gets us ahead and comes off at half time for Joffy. Gotta get a good start.
@Mttchlk: Bamford hat trick. Delia crying. Sunday roast. Perfect.
